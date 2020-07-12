All apartments in Austell
Tramore Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Tramore Village

Open Now until 6pm
2222 E West Connector · (833) 881-2524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA 30106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 608 · Avail. Sep 15

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317S · Avail. Sep 14

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tramore Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

A suburban haven of elevated comfort, Tramore Village Apartments is a community where sweet serenity meets desirable convenience. From cozy interiors and relaxing leisure spaces to an idyllic setting next to Tramore Park, our welcoming apartments in Austell, GA, are ready to deliver a heightened living experience.

Splurging on space is more than a notion, since our one, two, and three-bedroom homes encompass up to 1,500 square feet. Custom kitchen cabinetry, expansive walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies provide the first layer of comfort, while the optional built-in desks, wood-finish floorings, and extra storage space take it to the next level. All these are complemented by an attractive list of amenities designed to cover all your needs. Two swimming pools, a lighted tennis court, and the resident clubhouse make afterno

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: 60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 200 flat fee
fee: 200 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Garage: $75/month; Open lot.
Storage Details: 8x8 - $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tramore Village have any available units?
Tramore Village has 9 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tramore Village have?
Some of Tramore Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tramore Village currently offering any rent specials?
Tramore Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tramore Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Tramore Village is pet friendly.
Does Tramore Village offer parking?
Yes, Tramore Village offers parking.
Does Tramore Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tramore Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tramore Village have a pool?
Yes, Tramore Village has a pool.
Does Tramore Village have accessible units?
Yes, Tramore Village has accessible units.
Does Tramore Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tramore Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Tramore Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tramore Village has units with air conditioning.

