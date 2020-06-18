All apartments in Austell
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:18 PM

4060 Brightmore Drive

4060 Brightmore Drive · (470) 400-8444
Location

4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA 30106

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2585 sqft

Amenities

A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Brightmore Drive have any available units?
4060 Brightmore Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 Brightmore Drive have?
Some of 4060 Brightmore Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 Brightmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Brightmore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Brightmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 Brightmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4060 Brightmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4060 Brightmore Drive does offer parking.
Does 4060 Brightmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 Brightmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Brightmore Drive have a pool?
No, 4060 Brightmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4060 Brightmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4060 Brightmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Brightmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4060 Brightmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
