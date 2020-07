Amenities

Endless potential! This building has so much space and exposure to high traffic. 4 bays, 2 office areas, storage areas, and potential for tenant to build to fit business needs. This space would be welcome for retail or wholesale, possible furniture sales or restoration, art or home décor, or open air market. **NO AUTO OR LIGHT INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES DUE TO ZONING ORDINANCE**