Austell, GA
2502 Washington St. Ext.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

2502 Washington St. Ext.

2502 Washington Street Ext · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Washington Street Ext, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2502 Washington St. Ext. - 2502 Available 06/01/20 QUAINT 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF AUSTELL - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in heart of Austell has an eat in kitchen equipped with a stove and dishwasher. It has washer/dryer connections and has central heat/air.

NO SMOKING, NO SECTION 8

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED ...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB

Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, City of Austell Water & Trash

Rent: $800.00

Security Deposit: $800.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this or our other properties please visit our website at www.pmuinc.com or call 770-941-7745

ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5536182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Washington St. Ext. have any available units?
2502 Washington St. Ext. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 2502 Washington St. Ext. have?
Some of 2502 Washington St. Ext.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Washington St. Ext. currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Washington St. Ext. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Washington St. Ext. pet-friendly?
No, 2502 Washington St. Ext. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 2502 Washington St. Ext. offer parking?
No, 2502 Washington St. Ext. does not offer parking.
Does 2502 Washington St. Ext. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Washington St. Ext. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Washington St. Ext. have a pool?
No, 2502 Washington St. Ext. does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Washington St. Ext. have accessible units?
No, 2502 Washington St. Ext. does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Washington St. Ext. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 Washington St. Ext. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Washington St. Ext. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2502 Washington St. Ext. has units with air conditioning.

