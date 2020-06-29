Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities

2502 Washington St. Ext. - 2502 Available 06/01/20 QUAINT 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF AUSTELL - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in heart of Austell has an eat in kitchen equipped with a stove and dishwasher. It has washer/dryer connections and has central heat/air.



NO SMOKING, NO SECTION 8



PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED ...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB



Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, City of Austell Water & Trash



Rent: $800.00



Security Deposit: $800.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this or our other properties please visit our website at www.pmuinc.com or call 770-941-7745



ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE5536182)