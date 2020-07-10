/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
62 Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
963 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
131 Coach Lane
131 Coach Lane, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2300 sqft
131 Coach Lane Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 131 Coach Lane Martinez, GA 30907 - Fantastic 3 Bed/ 2.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
4179 Litchfield Lane
4179 Litchfield Lane, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4179 Litchfield Lane Available 09/04/20 Home For Rent - 4179 Litchfield Lane Evans, GA 30809 - This 3Bed/ 2Bath 1764 Heated Sq/ft Home is located in highly sought after Columbia County and Lakeside School District!! Home features hardwood, ceramic
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
789 Osprey Lane
789 Osprey Lane, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
789 Osprey Lane Available 09/04/20 Home For Rent - 789 Osprey Lane Evans, GA 30809 - All brick home located in the heart of Evans and zoned for top county schools Blueridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4367 Quail Creek Rd
4367 Quail Creek Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1638 sqft
4367 Quail Creek Rd Available 08/15/20 Home For Rent - 4367 Quail Creek Rd Martinez, GA 30907 - This 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath with 1638 Heated Sq/ft is located just 5min from Ft Gordon Gate 1 and just 2 miles from I20.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
328 Candlewood Drive
328 Candlewood Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1860 sqft
$1295/mo. Available 7/23/2020! Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Candlewood Subdivision. Features living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, refrigerator, flat-top stove, and built in microwave.
1 of 19
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
425 Santa Anna Trail
425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1834 sqft
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
371 Connor Cir
371 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Experience luxury living in this 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome with an attached car garage. This safe home is inside a secured, gated community. Close to shopping and great Columbia County schools.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
30 Units Available
Belair
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$944
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
25 Units Available
Montclair
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Westside
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
25 Units Available
Belair
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Montclair
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Belair
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Montclair
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$736
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
807 Windsong Circle
807 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
117 Palmer Court
117 Palmer Court, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1891 sqft
117 Palmer Court is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Bay Hill community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
220 Adderman Drive
220 Adderman Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1156 sqft
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Montclair
362 Folkstone Circle
362 Folkstone Circle, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
362 Folkstone Circle....2bed/2.5bath end-unit condo located in Woodbine West....a West Augusta gated community. Clean and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted interior. New windows. All electric. Fridge, washer, and dryer remain.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
517 Scenic Drive
517 Scenic Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1746 sqft
517 Scenic Drive Available 05/01/20 Townhome For Rent - 517 Scenic Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath 1736 Heated Sq/ft Townhome with Loft is all about location! Short 3 mile drive to Ft. Gordon gate 1.
