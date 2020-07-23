46 Apartments for rent in Auburn, GA with balconies

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1520 Willow Gate Way
1520 Willow Gate Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
PERFECT 3BR/2.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Ln
2071 Blackberry Lane, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1476 sqft
Spend relaxing evenings at your updated Auburn home, sitting on the screened back porch. Gorgeous front facade, spacious fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1467 Kilchis Falls Way
1467 Kilchis Falls Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3390 sqft
Pristine Falls of Braselton Home *Large, Level Lot *Covered, Rocking Chair Front Porch *Spacious Living Room/Dining Room *Front and Rear Stairs *NEW Carpet *Neutral Paint *Large, Fireside Family Room *Open View to the Kitchen *Chef's Kitchen

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
916 Kendall Park Drive
916 Kendall Park Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1801 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive
1760 Winter Jasmine Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2770 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath with guest suite on main floor. Traditional floor plan with separate dining room, living room, and two-story family room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2552 Weycroft Lane
2552 Weycroft Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1826 sqft
2552 Weycroft Lane Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON!! 3 bd/ 2.0 ba Ranch in the "Mill Creek School" cluster.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2455 Hinton Road
2455 Hinton Road, Dacula, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1892 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage house is well maintained and ready to be occupied. Home comes with an additional detach storage great for your tools and other equipment and also has an office behind the 2 car garage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1074 Megan Farms Drive
1074 Megan Farms Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2499 sqft
This Creekside Estates home has been upgraded with fresh interior paint. The natural light fills the living room complete with a white mantel accenting the fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast bar.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1976 Birch Crest Place
1976 Birch Crest Place, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3462 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Ivey Chase. Magnificent floor plan featuring fresh new paint and brand new carpet! Formal living perfect for an office or sixth bedroom on main level. Family room open to kitchen with views of tranquill wooded back yard.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1190 Vintage Way
1190 Vintage Way, Barrow County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
Beautiful Home in Beringer Pointe! One level living at its finest. New interior paint and super clean.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
241 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1490 sqft
Home sweet home! When you live at Century at the Ballpark Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and mean it.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
89 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1472 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
27 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$998
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,143
1280 sqft
MULTI-MILLION RENOVATION IN PROGRESS > Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, Mulberry Place offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35 AM
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1100 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast
1353 West Prospect Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,730
1584 sqft
Come view and lease this 3BR 2BA split level home with features to love in the updated, bright kitchen with all new appliances, a sunny living room and a backyard w/deck for summer long cookouts! Close to schools, shopping, and more, this home is a

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1965 Spring Mist Terrace Northeast
1965 Spring Mist Ter, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3200 sqft
Just Listed!! Lush landscape will remain maintained by owner. Collins Hill Golf Course backs up to this property and right next door to the Public Library.

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1735 Pheasant Run
1735 Pheasant Run, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1300 sqft
This delightful home located in Lawrenceville, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Drive down the tree-lined street, past the large front yard, mixed material exterior, and into the two-car attached garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2631 Bogan Bluff Court
2631 Bogan Bluff Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3120 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious, Open Floor Plan Home in Buford w/ a Bonus Room - Open Floor Plan, Large Deck, Unfinished Basement - Bonus Room on Main Floor. Formal Dining Room, Living Room, and Two Story Family Room with Fireplace.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2425 Thrasher Rd
2425 Thrasher Road, Buford, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1526 sqft
2425 Thrasher Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Buford Home In the Buford City School District!! - Beautiful Home in the Buford City School District!!! This is a Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom recently renovated home with new carpet, flooring and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Auburn, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Auburn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

