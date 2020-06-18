All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

3777 Peachtree Rd Ne

3777 Peachtree Road · (404) 966-5333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3777 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326
Brookhaven Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
media room
Fantastic end unit in desirable Peachtree Place. Great 2 bedroom/2 bathroom roommate floorplan. Kitchen with large eat-in open to the living room with lots of natural light. All upgraded brand new appliances. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. The unit was completely renovated last Sept. 2 covered parking spots very close to the unit. Located just a mile north of Phipps and Lenox shopping, you will LOVE this location. Gated community not only provides security but a fitness facility, business center, media room, and an amazing pool for your summertime get togethers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne have any available units?
3777 Peachtree Rd Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne have?
Some of 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Peachtree Rd Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne pet-friendly?
No, 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne offer parking?
Yes, 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne does offer parking.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne have a pool?
Yes, 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne has a pool.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne have accessible units?
No, 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3777 Peachtree Rd Ne has units with dishwashers.
