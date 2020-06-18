3777 Peachtree Rd Ne

Amenities
Fantastic end unit in desirable Peachtree Place. Great 2 bedroom/2 bathroom roommate floorplan. Kitchen with large eat-in open to the living room with lots of natural light. All upgraded brand new appliances. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. The unit was completely renovated last Sept. 2 covered parking spots very close to the unit. Located just a mile north of Phipps and Lenox shopping, you will LOVE this location. Gated community not only provides security but a fitness facility, business center, media room, and an amazing pool for your summertime get togethers.