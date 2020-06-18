3777 Peachtree Rd Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym parking pool media room

Fantastic end unit in desirable Peachtree Place. Great 2 bedroom/2 bathroom roommate floorplan. Kitchen with large eat-in open to the living room with lots of natural light. All upgraded brand new appliances. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. The unit was completely renovated last Sept. 2 covered parking spots very close to the unit. Located just a mile north of Phipps and Lenox shopping, you will LOVE this location. Gated community not only provides security but a fitness facility, business center, media room, and an amazing pool for your summertime get togethers.