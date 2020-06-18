Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

340 Old Winterville Rd. Available 08/01/20 Location, Location, Location! Newer House near Downtown and Campus - Great newer 2-story house only 1.4 miles to downtown and campus! House offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious living area with 2 living rooms and an open style kitchen. A deck off the back overlooks the large fenced in backyard with storage shed. Off street parking. W/D included. The new Greenway entrance is around the corner (currently under construction). Enjoy being close to all the amenities Athens Eastside has to offer; movie theater, 3 grocery stores, restaurants, Lowe's and Walmart.



Available August 1.



