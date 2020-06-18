All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

340 Old Winterville Rd.

340 Old Winterville Road · (706) 395-5053
Location

340 Old Winterville Road, Athens, GA 30601
Chicopee - Dudley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 340 Old Winterville Rd. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
340 Old Winterville Rd. Available 08/01/20 Location, Location, Location! Newer House near Downtown and Campus - Great newer 2-story house only 1.4 miles to downtown and campus! House offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious living area with 2 living rooms and an open style kitchen. A deck off the back overlooks the large fenced in backyard with storage shed. Off street parking. W/D included. The new Greenway entrance is around the corner (currently under construction). Enjoy being close to all the amenities Athens Eastside has to offer; movie theater, 3 grocery stores, restaurants, Lowe's and Walmart.

Available August 1. Send us an email or give us a call to set up a time to view this rental for Fall 2020!

(RLNE3855837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Old Winterville Rd. have any available units?
340 Old Winterville Rd. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Old Winterville Rd. have?
Some of 340 Old Winterville Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Old Winterville Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
340 Old Winterville Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Old Winterville Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Old Winterville Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 340 Old Winterville Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 340 Old Winterville Rd. does offer parking.
Does 340 Old Winterville Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Old Winterville Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Old Winterville Rd. have a pool?
No, 340 Old Winterville Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 340 Old Winterville Rd. have accessible units?
No, 340 Old Winterville Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Old Winterville Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Old Winterville Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
