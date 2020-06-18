2165 S. Milledge Ave F2

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool volleyball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool volleyball court

2165 S. Milledge Ave - Milledge Place F2 Available 08/05/20 Four Bedroom in Milledge Place Available for Fall 2020 - Available August 5, 2020! Located near Five Points with great to Loop 10 access, and on the UGA bus line this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath condominium is perfect place. The home has been recently renovated with a beautiful kitchen. There is also a deck off the kitchen that promises to be a quiet space overlooking a forest. This property includes a community swimming pool and volleyball court. This home is the perfect retreat while still being close to campus, downtown, and Five Points.



To apply visit: www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com



(RLNE4651748)