Athens, GA
2165 S. Milledge Ave F2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2165 S. Milledge Ave F2

2165 South Milledge Avenue · (706) 395-5053
Athens
Location

2165 South Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA 30605

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2165 S. Milledge Ave - Milledge Place F2 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
volleyball court
2165 S. Milledge Ave - Milledge Place F2 Available 08/05/20 Four Bedroom in Milledge Place Available for Fall 2020 - Available August 5, 2020! Located near Five Points with great to Loop 10 access, and on the UGA bus line this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath condominium is perfect place. The home has been recently renovated with a beautiful kitchen. There is also a deck off the kitchen that promises to be a quiet space overlooking a forest. This property includes a community swimming pool and volleyball court. This home is the perfect retreat while still being close to campus, downtown, and Five Points.

To apply visit: www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE4651748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 have any available units?
2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 have?
Some of 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 currently offering any rent specials?
2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 pet-friendly?
No, 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 offer parking?
No, 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 does not offer parking.
Does 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 have a pool?
Yes, 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 has a pool.
Does 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 have accessible units?
No, 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 S. Milledge Ave F2 does not have units with dishwashers.
