Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Apartment Available 07/17/20 Charming Two Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Townhouse less than a mile from UGA.



This 2 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit features 1315 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, Electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit is also equipped with WD hookups, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, gas heating system, balcony and a garage.



The unit is close to Lickin' Chicken, Vine Street Café, Mama's Boy Restaurant, Dudley Park, UGA Small Business Development Center in Athens, West Shopping Center, Waffle House and many more.



Property Address: 167 Herring St, Athens, Clarke, Georgia, 30601.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887262)