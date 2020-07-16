All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 167 Herring St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
167 Herring St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

167 Herring St

167 Herring Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

167 Herring Street, Athens, GA 30601
Chicopee - Dudley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$1,145

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Apartment Available 07/17/20 Charming Two Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Townhouse less than a mile from UGA.

This 2 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit features 1315 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, Electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit is also equipped with WD hookups, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, gas heating system, balcony and a garage.

The unit is close to Lickin' Chicken, Vine Street Café, Mama's Boy Restaurant, Dudley Park, UGA Small Business Development Center in Athens, West Shopping Center, Waffle House and many more.

Property Address: 167 Herring St, Athens, Clarke, Georgia, 30601.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Herring St have any available units?
167 Herring St has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 167 Herring St have?
Some of 167 Herring St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Herring St currently offering any rent specials?
167 Herring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Herring St pet-friendly?
No, 167 Herring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 167 Herring St offer parking?
Yes, 167 Herring St offers parking.
Does 167 Herring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Herring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Herring St have a pool?
No, 167 Herring St does not have a pool.
Does 167 Herring St have accessible units?
No, 167 Herring St does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Herring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Herring St has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Herring St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 167 Herring St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 167 Herring St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr.
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GANorcross, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity