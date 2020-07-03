All apartments in Alpharetta
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
8541 Birch Hollow Drive
8541 Birch Hollow Drive

8541 Birch Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8541 Birch Hollow Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8541 Birch Hollow Drive have any available units?
8541 Birch Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
Is 8541 Birch Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8541 Birch Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8541 Birch Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8541 Birch Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8541 Birch Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 8541 Birch Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8541 Birch Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8541 Birch Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8541 Birch Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 8541 Birch Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8541 Birch Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8541 Birch Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8541 Birch Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8541 Birch Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8541 Birch Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8541 Birch Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

