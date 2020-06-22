All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 1555 Highview Pines Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
1555 Highview Pines Pass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1555 Highview Pines Pass

1555 Highview Pines Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1555 Highview Pines Pass, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Hampton Hall

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Clean, large, spacious, bright, open, home in the JCHS District & Hampton Hall S/T Neighborhood. Plantation shutters, hardwood floors, new carpet, upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops. Quiet backyard & deck. Family Room w/ built-ins, fireplace open to Kit, Breakfast area, & Sun Room. Owner's Suite w/ Sitting Rm, 3 generous walk in Closets, dual vanities, spa tub/shower. 3 additional BR w/ 2 full BA on 2nd. Large Terrace-Level w/ patio, Rec Area, BR & full BA.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Highview Pines Pass have any available units?
1555 Highview Pines Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 Highview Pines Pass have?
Some of 1555 Highview Pines Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Highview Pines Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Highview Pines Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Highview Pines Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Highview Pines Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Highview Pines Pass offer parking?
No, 1555 Highview Pines Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1555 Highview Pines Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Highview Pines Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Highview Pines Pass have a pool?
No, 1555 Highview Pines Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Highview Pines Pass have accessible units?
No, 1555 Highview Pines Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Highview Pines Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Highview Pines Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College