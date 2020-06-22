1555 Highview Pines Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Clean, large, spacious, bright, open, home in the JCHS District & Hampton Hall S/T Neighborhood. Plantation shutters, hardwood floors, new carpet, upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops. Quiet backyard & deck. Family Room w/ built-ins, fireplace open to Kit, Breakfast area, & Sun Room. Owner's Suite w/ Sitting Rm, 3 generous walk in Closets, dual vanities, spa tub/shower. 3 additional BR w/ 2 full BA on 2nd. Large Terrace-Level w/ patio, Rec Area, BR & full BA.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



