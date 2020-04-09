4363 Walforde Boulevard

Amenities

4 bed 2.5 baths. Amazing home with partially finished basement in beautifully maintained community with just a short walk to the HUGE green space which has a walking trail, gazebo, and playground. Home just awarded yard of the month by the HOA. There is so much to love:

Bamboo flooring on main

Separate dining room

Updated kitchen with ss appliances, granite and backsplash, pantry, 5 burner gas stove,

Breakfast area with breakfast bar

Deck overlooking private yard

Family room with flip on gas fireplace

Bonus den can be used as office, playroom, or extra bedroom

2 car garage with automatic garage doors

Full daylight basement is half finished. Perfect for storing your extra things

All bedrooms have ceiling fans

Laundry room upstairs for convenience

Large Master suite features sitting area

Master bath features double vanities, separate shower and tub, separate water closet, and walk-in closet

Awarded yard of the month by the HOA

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: sorry no pets



*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com