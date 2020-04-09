All apartments in Acworth
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

4363 Walforde Boulevard

4363 Walforde Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4363 Walforde Boulevard, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed 2.5 baths. Amazing home with partially finished basement in beautifully maintained community with just a short walk to the HUGE green space which has a walking trail, gazebo, and playground. Home just awarded yard of the month by the HOA. There is so much to love:
Bamboo flooring on main
Separate dining room
Updated kitchen with ss appliances, granite and backsplash, pantry, 5 burner gas stove,
Breakfast area with breakfast bar
Deck overlooking private yard
Family room with flip on gas fireplace
Bonus den can be used as office, playroom, or extra bedroom
2 car garage with automatic garage doors
Full daylight basement is half finished. Perfect for storing your extra things
All bedrooms have ceiling fans
Laundry room upstairs for convenience
Large Master suite features sitting area
Master bath features double vanities, separate shower and tub, separate water closet, and walk-in closet
Awarded yard of the month by the HOA
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: sorry no pets

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4363 Walforde Boulevard have any available units?
4363 Walforde Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4363 Walforde Boulevard have?
Some of 4363 Walforde Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4363 Walforde Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4363 Walforde Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4363 Walforde Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4363 Walforde Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4363 Walforde Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4363 Walforde Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4363 Walforde Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4363 Walforde Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4363 Walforde Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4363 Walforde Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4363 Walforde Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4363 Walforde Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4363 Walforde Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4363 Walforde Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4363 Walforde Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4363 Walforde Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

