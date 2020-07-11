/
37 Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL with washer-dryer
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills
5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE
5904 Willow Ridge Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condominium on the desirable first floor. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING BEING INSTALLED NOW IN ALL THE ROOMS! Neutral beige color throughout with ceiling fans in the bedrooms and family room.
36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104
36009 Deer Creek Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1029 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer.
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1405 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Country Walk
32685 Dashel Palm Ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2260 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owner’s suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.
Meadow Point
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.
Seven Oaks
4533 Scarlet Loop
4533 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2171 sqft
Seven Oaks! - Property Id: 26375 Located within magnificent Seven oaks in the Bellafield sub-division, this majestic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, plus a den (can be use as a 4th Bedroom).
Cory Lake Isles
10951 Cory Lake Dr
10951 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1941 sqft
Text/Call Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028 Beautiful 3BR/2BA with a screened patio that looks out to a canal leading to a big lake. Laminate flooring in the large, open LR/DR/Eat-in kitchen. New laminate in the MBR.
Meadow Point
29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
29945 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !Beautiful townhouse in desirable gated Meadow Point Community of Covina Key! This End unit Townhome has 2brm/1.
Meadow Point
31151 CLARIDGE PLACE
31151 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1178 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 .5 Bath Townhome features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite in Kitchen, Tile throughout downstairs, Carpet up, Washer, Dryer, and Screened Patio with no backyard neighbors. No pets.
Cory Lake Isles
10821 CORY LAKE DRIVE
10821 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2062 sqft
The view says it all! Wake up to a panoramic view of Cory Lake. From the screened lanai across the water you'll see a conservation island where wildlife abounds. Granite kitchen. This home has vaulted ceilings and open floor plan.
Country Walk
30310 HATZ WAY
30310 Hatz Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated over 3000 sq. ft. home in the very desirable Wesley Chapel neighborhood of Country Walk. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office room and a large bonus room on the 2nd floor.
20127 OAKFLOWER AVENUE
20127 Oakflower Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3171 sqft
Location!!!! Gated!!! good school!!! Resort clubhouse!!! Granite countertop!!! Gorgeous Energy Star certified home built in 2011, located in a gated community Live Oak which offers 3,171 sq.ft, 4 bedrooms, theater/game room with a huge loft, 2.
20027 OAKFLOWER AVENUE
20027 Oakflower Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 20027 Oakflower Drive. This lovely four bedroom/ three bath home is located in the popular neighborhood of Live Oak in New Tampa. It has an open floor plan with large family room and eat-in kitchen.
18004 MAJESTIC KINGS PLACE
18004 Majestic Kings Place, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Make this your new home!! This Beautiful move in ready Townhouse is located in a gated community in the desirable New Tampa area.
Meadow Point
31141 SHAKER CIRCLE
31141 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1722 sqft
This great 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with over 1700sf is located in Meadow Pointe 03. This home has conservation and pond view from master bedroom and living area. Lawn care included in rental price.
Ashley Pines
30944 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE
30944 Temple Stand Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Ashley Pines.
Seven Oaks
27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE
27525 Edenfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2606 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,606 SF home in the community of Seven Oaks. Entry of the home opens to a spacious living/dining combination. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and a large pantry.
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.
