5821 20th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible

3/1 Home in Zephyrhills! - This home in Zephyrhills features tile floors throughout, white appliances in the kitchen and an open layout in the kitchen and living room. The home also has a nice backyard with a small roofed back patio area perfect for these warm summer days. Call today to see this home!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



Palm Island Realty 813-321-0166



(RLNE5686762)