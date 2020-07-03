All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 5821 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
5821 20th Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

5821 20th Street

5821 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5821 20th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

patio / balcony
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
3/1 Home in Zephyrhills! - This home in Zephyrhills features tile floors throughout, white appliances in the kitchen and an open layout in the kitchen and living room. The home also has a nice backyard with a small roofed back patio area perfect for these warm summer days. Call today to see this home!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Palm Island Realty 813-321-0166

(RLNE5686762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 20th Street have any available units?
5821 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 5821 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5821 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5821 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 5821 20th Street offer parking?
No, 5821 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5821 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 20th Street have a pool?
No, 5821 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5821 20th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5821 20th Street has accessible units.
Does 5821 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5821 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5821 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5821 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Windermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa