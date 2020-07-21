5131 19th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2/1 in Zephyrhills - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home!

Spacious kitchen with many cabinets for storage and countertops. Spacious bathroom with a beautiful pedestal tub. Entire house has wood flooring and windows letting natural light in. Front porch screened in as well as a very large fenced backyard. Detached garage is also included on the premises.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE5163801)