Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
5131 19th St
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

5131 19th St

5131 19th Street
Location

5131 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2/1 in Zephyrhills - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home!
Spacious kitchen with many cabinets for storage and countertops. Spacious bathroom with a beautiful pedestal tub. Entire house has wood flooring and windows letting natural light in. Front porch screened in as well as a very large fenced backyard. Detached garage is also included on the premises.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5163801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 19th St have any available units?
5131 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 5131 19th St have?
Some of 5131 19th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
5131 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5131 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 5131 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 5131 19th St offers parking.
Does 5131 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 19th St have a pool?
No, 5131 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 5131 19th St have accessible units?
Yes, 5131 19th St has accessible units.
Does 5131 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 19th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5131 19th St has units with air conditioning.
