5019 16th St

pet friendly air conditioning accessible range refrigerator

Great 3/1.5 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Call today to make an appointment to see this spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house for rent in Zephyrhills. This home has some recent updates including fresh interior/exterior paint and new tile flooring throughout. Additionally this home features a quaint sunroom off of the dining room and a storage/workshop space in the yard.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount.



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3843998)