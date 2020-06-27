All apartments in Zephyrhills
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
5019 16th St
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

5019 16th St

5019 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5019 16th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/1.5 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Call today to make an appointment to see this spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house for rent in Zephyrhills. This home has some recent updates including fresh interior/exterior paint and new tile flooring throughout. Additionally this home features a quaint sunroom off of the dining room and a storage/workshop space in the yard.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3843998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 16th St have any available units?
5019 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 5019 16th St have?
Some of 5019 16th St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
5019 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 5019 16th St offer parking?
No, 5019 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 5019 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 16th St have a pool?
No, 5019 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 5019 16th St have accessible units?
Yes, 5019 16th St has accessible units.
Does 5019 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5019 16th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5019 16th St has units with air conditioning.
