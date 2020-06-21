4851 16th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tons of space in 1300 square foot duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Contact Lauren for a private tour. 727 24O. 6212. Text for quickest response. Brand new carpet being installed in bedrooms and living room (pictures show old carpet)! Dishwasher Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for lawn care. Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



Rent $900, Security Deposit $1100



Please drive by the home and consider our requirements: Rent plus security are due prior to move in. Proof of income must be at least 2.5x rent. Evictions or felonies will not be considered. Application fee is $65 per adult and covers full background check. Pets are allowed, with a monthly pet fee of $20 per pet [non-aggressive breeds please].