Zephyrhills, FL
4851 16th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

4851 16th St

4851 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4851 16th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tons of space in 1300 square foot duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Contact Lauren for a private tour. 727 24O. 6212. Text for quickest response. Brand new carpet being installed in bedrooms and living room (pictures show old carpet)! Dishwasher Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for lawn care. Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

Rent $900, Security Deposit $1100

Please drive by the home and consider our requirements: Rent plus security are due prior to move in. Proof of income must be at least 2.5x rent. Evictions or felonies will not be considered. Application fee is $65 per adult and covers full background check. Pets are allowed, with a monthly pet fee of $20 per pet [non-aggressive breeds please].

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 16th St have any available units?
4851 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 4851 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
4851 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4851 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 4851 16th St offer parking?
No, 4851 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 4851 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4851 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 16th St have a pool?
No, 4851 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 4851 16th St have accessible units?
No, 4851 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4851 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4851 16th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4851 16th St does not have units with air conditioning.
