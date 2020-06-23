4708 Eagle Ranch Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the beautiful Eagle Ranch community of Zephyrhills. This lovely home features vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar which opens to the great room, separate dining room with sliders to the patio, ceramic tile in wet areas, low maintenance solid surface kitchen counter tops, lighted fans in all bedrooms, and a large 2 car garage.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.