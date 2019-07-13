4935 COURT STREET

Amenities

Cute as a button! Like one of those tiny homes, yet all the size and efficiency you need! The rear of this homes was re-leveled with 2 x 6 framing and new 3/4 treated ply-board sub-flooring. Upgrades include new pvc & cpvc plumbing, vinyl flooring, refrigerator, hot-water-heater, bathroom vanity and toilet. Also there is a spacious interior laundry room with shelving, re-built closets with new shelving, interior just painted, front porch with built in bench, two carports, storage shed and more. The home is located just off SR 54 and very close to downtown Zephyrhills and less than a mile from Zephyr park. No deed restrictions. Hurry this one won't last long!