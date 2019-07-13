All apartments in Zephyrhills West
Find more places like 4935 COURT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills West, FL
/
4935 COURT STREET
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:44 PM

4935 COURT STREET

4935 Court Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4935 Court Street, Zephyrhills West, FL 33541
Garden Court

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cute as a button! Like one of those tiny homes, yet all the size and efficiency you need! The rear of this homes was re-leveled with 2 x 6 framing and new 3/4 treated ply-board sub-flooring. Upgrades include new pvc & cpvc plumbing, vinyl flooring, refrigerator, hot-water-heater, bathroom vanity and toilet. Also there is a spacious interior laundry room with shelving, re-built closets with new shelving, interior just painted, front porch with built in bench, two carports, storage shed and more. The home is located just off SR 54 and very close to downtown Zephyrhills and less than a mile from Zephyr park. No deed restrictions. Hurry this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 COURT STREET have any available units?
4935 COURT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills West, FL.
What amenities does 4935 COURT STREET have?
Some of 4935 COURT STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 COURT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4935 COURT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 COURT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4935 COURT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills West.
Does 4935 COURT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4935 COURT STREET offers parking.
Does 4935 COURT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 COURT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 COURT STREET have a pool?
No, 4935 COURT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4935 COURT STREET have accessible units?
No, 4935 COURT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 COURT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 COURT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4935 COURT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4935 COURT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLPasadena Hills, FLZephyrhills, FLDade City, FLPebble Creek, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FLSeffner, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLLake Magdalene, FLValrico, FLCheval, FLBrooksville, FLSouth Brooksville, FLSpring Hill, FLCarrollwood, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg