All apartments in Zephyrhills South
Find more places like 4442 Sentry Palm Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills South, FL
/
4442 Sentry Palm Loop
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4442 Sentry Palm Loop

4442 Sentry Palm Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4442 Sentry Palm Loop, Zephyrhills South, FL 33542
Palm Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
4442 Sentry Palm Loop Available 06/15/20 Neat and Clean Two Bedroom Mobile Home - This attractive two bedroom and two bathroom mobile home is available for move-in after June 15, 2020. The interior has had many updates, which include wood flooring. The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances that include a range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. There is a lot of counter space and cabinets. Although there is a eating space off of the kitchen, there is also a snack bar area as well. The large master bedroom bathroom has a walk-in shower, whereas the hall bathroom features a tub with a shower. A screened tile front porch, which measures 8X13, is off of the living room accessible by a sliding door. An additional screened porch with vinyl window and a laundry room can be entered from the carport area and encloses the back door to the home. This porch is quite large, 14x21, with a 10X10 Laundry room. I still need to mention that there is a backyard area enclosed by privacy fence that contains a shed for storage. Our application fee is $50.00 per adult and we do check your rental, credit, and criminal history. The owner is the Landlord. The owner is allowing a small dog only with a non-refundable pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5785784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 Sentry Palm Loop have any available units?
4442 Sentry Palm Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills South, FL.
What amenities does 4442 Sentry Palm Loop have?
Some of 4442 Sentry Palm Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 Sentry Palm Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4442 Sentry Palm Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 Sentry Palm Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4442 Sentry Palm Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4442 Sentry Palm Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4442 Sentry Palm Loop offers parking.
Does 4442 Sentry Palm Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 Sentry Palm Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 Sentry Palm Loop have a pool?
No, 4442 Sentry Palm Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4442 Sentry Palm Loop have accessible units?
No, 4442 Sentry Palm Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 Sentry Palm Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 Sentry Palm Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4442 Sentry Palm Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4442 Sentry Palm Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills South 3 BedroomsZephyrhills South Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills South Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLPasadena Hills, FLDade City, FLPebble Creek, FLLutz, FLSeffner, FL
Temple Terrace, FLLand O' Lakes, FLMango, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLValrico, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLCombee Settlement, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBrooksville, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCarrollwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa