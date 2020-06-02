Amenities

4442 Sentry Palm Loop Available 06/15/20 Neat and Clean Two Bedroom Mobile Home - This attractive two bedroom and two bathroom mobile home is available for move-in after June 15, 2020. The interior has had many updates, which include wood flooring. The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances that include a range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. There is a lot of counter space and cabinets. Although there is a eating space off of the kitchen, there is also a snack bar area as well. The large master bedroom bathroom has a walk-in shower, whereas the hall bathroom features a tub with a shower. A screened tile front porch, which measures 8X13, is off of the living room accessible by a sliding door. An additional screened porch with vinyl window and a laundry room can be entered from the carport area and encloses the back door to the home. This porch is quite large, 14x21, with a 10X10 Laundry room. I still need to mention that there is a backyard area enclosed by privacy fence that contains a shed for storage. Our application fee is $50.00 per adult and we do check your rental, credit, and criminal history. The owner is the Landlord. The owner is allowing a small dog only with a non-refundable pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5785784)