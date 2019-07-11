All apartments in Zephyrhills North
Find more places like 39132 County Road 54 2134.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills North, FL
/
39132 County Road 54 2134
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

39132 County Road 54 2134

39132 County Road 54 2134 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

39132 County Road 54 2134, Zephyrhills North, FL 33542
Talia Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Talia Apartment - Property Id: 99820

First floor, end unit, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo in Talia Condominiums. Conveniently located near condo amenities including pool, playground, and recreational courts. The kitchen, dining and living rooms provide an open floor plan for entertaining. Heavy-duty sliders off the living room lead to a private 12x4 lanai. The master bedroom is split from the guest bedroom and features his and her closets and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. A stackable washer and dryer is included and a covered carport space is assigned to the unit. Additional guest parking is available. Located close to shopping, medical centers, and restaurants. Maintenance includes building exterior maintenance, ground maintenance, trash removal, and use of the pool and common areas. Parking in front of the unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99820
Property Id 99820

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4989176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39132 County Road 54 2134 have any available units?
39132 County Road 54 2134 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills North, FL.
What amenities does 39132 County Road 54 2134 have?
Some of 39132 County Road 54 2134's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39132 County Road 54 2134 currently offering any rent specials?
39132 County Road 54 2134 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39132 County Road 54 2134 pet-friendly?
No, 39132 County Road 54 2134 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills North.
Does 39132 County Road 54 2134 offer parking?
Yes, 39132 County Road 54 2134 offers parking.
Does 39132 County Road 54 2134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39132 County Road 54 2134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39132 County Road 54 2134 have a pool?
Yes, 39132 County Road 54 2134 has a pool.
Does 39132 County Road 54 2134 have accessible units?
No, 39132 County Road 54 2134 does not have accessible units.
Does 39132 County Road 54 2134 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39132 County Road 54 2134 has units with dishwashers.
Does 39132 County Road 54 2134 have units with air conditioning?
No, 39132 County Road 54 2134 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLZephyrhills, FLPasadena Hills, FLDade City, FLPebble Creek, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Seffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLMango, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLValrico, FLBrooksville, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCombee Settlement, FLLake Magdalene, FLSpring Hill, FLAuburndale, FLCheval, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg