39132 County Road 54 2134

First floor, end unit, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo in Talia Condominiums. Conveniently located near condo amenities including pool, playground, and recreational courts. The kitchen, dining and living rooms provide an open floor plan for entertaining. Heavy-duty sliders off the living room lead to a private 12x4 lanai. The master bedroom is split from the guest bedroom and features his and her closets and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. A stackable washer and dryer is included and a covered carport space is assigned to the unit. Additional guest parking is available. Located close to shopping, medical centers, and restaurants. Maintenance includes building exterior maintenance, ground maintenance, trash removal, and use of the pool and common areas. Parking in front of the unit.

No Pets Allowed



