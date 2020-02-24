3634 S CITRUS CIR

Amenities

55+ Resident owned, gated, golf course community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has been well cared for and tastefully updated. Home has new breaker box, updated bathrooms, new flooring throughout, new screens on front porch, the roof was recoated in 2016 and the a/c was installed in 2015. Zellwood Station has so many beautiful features to offer, the amazing views over the greens. Lakes and ponds for fishing or just relaxing by the water. With the gated security you will always feel comfortable leaving your home. The park is located approximately 25 miles north of Orlando. Just 2 miles is the 429 western expressway, which allows for easy access to downtown Orlando, the international airport and all the area attractions. There is grocery, medical facilites and many churches nearby. Free from the traffic of Orlando, but accessible to everything a big city has to offer.