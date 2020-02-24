All apartments in Zellwood
3634 S CITRUS CIR
Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:07 AM

3634 S CITRUS CIR

3634 South Citrus Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3634 South Citrus Circle, Zellwood, FL 32798

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
55+ Resident owned, gated, golf course community. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has been well cared for and tastefully updated. Home has new breaker box, updated bathrooms, new flooring throughout, new screens on front porch, the roof was recoated in 2016 and the a/c was installed in 2015. Zellwood Station has so many beautiful features to offer, the amazing views over the greens. Lakes and ponds for fishing or just relaxing by the water. With the gated security you will always feel comfortable leaving your home. The park is located approximately 25 miles north of Orlando. Just 2 miles is the 429 western expressway, which allows for easy access to downtown Orlando, the international airport and all the area attractions. There is grocery, medical facilites and many churches nearby. Free from the traffic of Orlando, but accessible to everything a big city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 S CITRUS CIR have any available units?
3634 S CITRUS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zellwood, FL.
What amenities does 3634 S CITRUS CIR have?
Some of 3634 S CITRUS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 S CITRUS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3634 S CITRUS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 S CITRUS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3634 S CITRUS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zellwood.
Does 3634 S CITRUS CIR offer parking?
No, 3634 S CITRUS CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3634 S CITRUS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3634 S CITRUS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 S CITRUS CIR have a pool?
No, 3634 S CITRUS CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3634 S CITRUS CIR have accessible units?
No, 3634 S CITRUS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 S CITRUS CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 S CITRUS CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 S CITRUS CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3634 S CITRUS CIR has units with air conditioning.
