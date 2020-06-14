60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 77
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 66
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 42
1 of 37
1 of 40
1 of 31
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 47
1 of 40
1 of 5
"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more
Finding an apartment in World Golf Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.