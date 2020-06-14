60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL

"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more