Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL

Finding an apartment in World Golf Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 North Shore Circle 1234
345 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3-bedroom fully furnished Unit #1234 - Heres your chance to rent at The Residences in the desirable World Golf Village area. Relax in a beautiful environment surrounded by world famous golf courses.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 304
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom furnished condo - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1881 Enterprise Avenue
1881 Enterprise Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1491 sqft
1881 Enterprise Avenue Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Heritage Landing Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1445 Riva Del Garda Way
1445 Rive Del Garda Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2374 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on quiet cul-de-sac lot across from clubhouse & community pool in Murabella community in popular World Golf Village area. Desirable Villa Carmel floor plan by Standard Pacific home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
475 West Town Place
475 West Town Place, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is a first floor unit. It features granite countertops and is stocked with everything you need for a vacation rental or your long term rental needs. A non refundable pet fee of $500.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
438 CASA SEVILLA AVE
438 Casa Sevilla Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2308 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental home. Tile and hardwood in main living area with, master bedroom and back guest bedroom en suite! Master bedroom has his and her closets and large bath with separate shower and garden tub.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
361 PALAZZO CIR
361 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2336 sqft
THE FLEMING II FLOOR PLAN IS WITH ALL THE ENCLOSED UPGRADES: TILE (WOOD LOOK) FLOORING IN ALL THE WET AREAS, WAINSCOTING ON THE CALIFORNIA ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR, CROWN MOLDING IN SEVERAL ROOMS, VENTED FABER HOOD IN THE KITCHEN, GAS LINE FOR THE

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2304 BLUEGILL CT
2304 Bluegill Court, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3123 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR/3BA home in Heritage Landing. Large first floor master suite with his and her walk-in closets. Large amount of living space including a formal dining room, family room, large eat-in kitchen and separate laundry room.

Last updated December 11 at 03:50pm
1 Unit Available
209 Palazzo Circle
209 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2690 sqft
Holiday Special! Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in January on all before end of year Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now! 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has an upstairs bonus with full bath and closet! Open floor plan with tile throughout main living.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
322 Clifton Bay Loop
322 Clifton Bay Loop, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly built home ! It has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2424 Willowbend Drive
2424 Willowbend Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
256 SOUTHLAKE DR
256 Southlake Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1652 sqft
Desirable Southlake rental available now. Split bedroom. Living room has a vaulted ceiling and a solar tube for extra lighting. Formal dining room with a breakfast nook off the kitchen. Wood laminate in most of the house. Two bedrooms have carpets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
151 CARIBBEAN PL
151 Caribbean Place, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3228 sqft
Luxury home in Beachwalk for rent! 4 Bed, 3.5 bath, oversized 2 1/2 car garage. 2 story home with Master Bedroom on ground floor. This home offers the Trinidad floor plan backing up to a nature preserve.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
106 SILVER CREEK PL
106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of World Golf Village
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,101
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1471 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
23 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
City Guide for World Golf Village, FL

"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in World Golf Village, FL

Finding an apartment in World Golf Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

