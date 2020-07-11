/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:00 AM
87 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
125 LEGENDARY DR
125 Legendary Drive, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1055 sqft
Very nicely appointed condo includes all appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Large kitchen with 43'' cabinets and granite counter tops. Large screened porch with storage room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
199 Whistling Run
199 Whistling Run, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2269 sqft
New construction 4 bedroom 3 bath , 3 car garage in St. Johns - Be the first to live in the brand new construction home is St. Johns county. 4 bedroom 3 bath home with over 2000 square feet and attached 3 car garage. Open floor plan .
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
189 Adelanto Avenue
189 Adelanto Ave, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1605 sqft
~Available for Immediate Occupancy~Sophisticated, conveniently located 3 BR/2.5 Bath, 1605 sq. ft. town home! The beautifully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room and half bath are located downstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
155 LEGENDARY DR
155 Legendary Drive, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1055 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Legends in St. Johns County. Kitchen has solid surface counter tops, white cabinets and tile floors. Main living areas and bedrooms have carpet. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Separate laundry room.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
355 N SHORE CIR
355 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2172 sqft
Waterfront and amazingly spacious ground floor furnished condo with TWO screened lanai's and covered parking in gated community. You'll feel right at home in this renovated 3/4 PLUS office overlooking the waterway from multiple rooms in the unit.
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
190 LATERRA LINKS CIR
190 Laterra Links Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Luxury living in the prestigious King and Bear community at World Golf Village. The location can not be better with easy access to the interstate, shopping and malls, and a great location in the community.
1 of 43
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
125 LEGENDARY DR
125 Legendary Dr, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1055 sqft
Very nicely appointed condo includes all appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Large kitchen with 43'' cabinets and granite counter tops. Large screened porch with storage room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2258 CASCADIA CT
2258 Cascadia Drive, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2943 sqft
: Beautiful 5/3 Home on the Water with Huge Fenced Backyard! This home features a Formal Dining Room that leads to an open Gathering room with Gas Fireplace Surrounded by windows which Filter in lots of natural light.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
417 FORT DRUM CT
417 Fort Drum Court, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1856 sqft
***Available 8/1/2020*** Beautiful home for rent located in the desirable Heritage Landing community with resort style amenities and Top Rated St.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Buck Run Way
222 Buck Run Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2399 sqft
Samara Lakes Beauty! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths And Over 2300 Sq Ft. Neat As A Pin And Ready For Move-in! Big Home With Great Floor Plan. Fabulous Over-sized Kitchen With Bakers Island. Located On Water With Lake Views From Back Covered Patio.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
738 Porta Rosa Circle
738 Porta Rosa Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1835 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in Murabella! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Beautiful home for rent in Murabella in St Augustine! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,835 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1359 ARDMORE ST
1359 Ardmore Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1705 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15: NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS. DARK WOOD FLOORS IN ALL OTHER MAIN LIVING AREAS. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM/DINING/KITCHEN WITH TALL VAULTED CEILINGS.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
146 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
238 CEZANNE CIR
238 Cezanne Cir, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 238 CEZANNE CIR in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Highland View Dr
1725 Highland View Drive, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3448 sqft
1725 Highland View Dr Available 07/27/20 Spacious home for rent in St Johns Golf & Country Club! - **AVAILABLE JULY 27th, 2020** Stunning 5 bedroom home for rent in St Johns Golf and Country Club! If you need space, look no further! This 5 bedroom,
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
440 John's Creek Parkway
440 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2048 sqft
Located in a highly desirable area of St. John's county, with close access to the highways, this home is MOVE IN READY! Split 3 bedroom/ 2 bath floor plan with separate living room, dining room and breakfast area.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
300 VIA CASTILLA
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
Beautiful and clean 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. New laminate floors throughout. No Carpet.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
569 CABERNET PL
569 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Tuscany Village community in St Augustine,FL!This unit boasts approximately 1,600 sqft. of living space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
345 TAMAR CT
345 Tamar Ct, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1789 sqft
Brand New, Never Lived in townhome in highly sought after, one of Saint John's County's newest and most desirable neighborhoods.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
632 Drake Bay Terrace
632 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1424 sqft
Great Townhouse With Easy Access To Shopping And I-95. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse Has 2.5 Baths And Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Location Right By The Community Pool!
1 of 65
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
220 PASEO TERRAZA
220 Paseo Terraza, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Palencia resort style, no maintenance living. Park in your 2 car garage directly under the building and take elevator up to 3rd floor.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
201 ELLSWORTH CIR
201 Ellsworth Circle, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2346 sqft
Available early August. Lease this beautiful 5/3 bath home with large lanai with water view.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
This beautiful home in Creekside is a 3 bed / 2.5 baths with a car garage. Features include: glass front entry door, Quartz kitchen countertops and 42" Espresso cabinets.
Similar Pages
World Golf Village 2 BedroomsWorld Golf Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWorld Golf Village 3 BedroomsWorld Golf Village Apartments with BalconyWorld Golf Village Apartments with Garage
World Golf Village Apartments with GymWorld Golf Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWorld Golf Village Apartments with ParkingWorld Golf Village Apartments with Pool