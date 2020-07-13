Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:38 AM

117 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some World Golf Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are...

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
199 Whistling Run
199 Whistling Run, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2269 sqft
New construction 4 bedroom 3 bath , 3 car garage in St. Johns - Be the first to live in the brand new construction home is St. Johns county. 4 bedroom 3 bath home with over 2000 square feet and attached 3 car garage. Open floor plan .

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4287 RUES LANDING RD
4287 Rues Landing Road, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
960 sqft
Newly, fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large property. All new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances and whit cabinets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with new shower, vanities and floors. Water is on a well.

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
189 Adelanto Avenue
189 Adelanto Ave, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1605 sqft
~Available for Immediate Occupancy~Sophisticated, conveniently located 3 BR/2.5 Bath, 1605 sq. ft. town home! The beautifully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room and half bath are located downstairs.

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
177 Hedgewood Drive
177 Hedgewood Drive, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2617 sqft
Isles of the World is a gated community that offers a unique style town home in World Golf Village! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is perfect for multi-generational families.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
355 N SHORE CIR
355 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2172 sqft
Waterfront and amazingly spacious ground floor furnished condo with TWO screened lanai's and covered parking in gated community. You'll feel right at home in this renovated 3/4 PLUS office overlooking the waterway from multiple rooms in the unit.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
190 LATERRA LINKS CIR
190 Laterra Links Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Luxury living in the prestigious King and Bear community at World Golf Village. The location can not be better with easy access to the interstate, shopping and malls, and a great location in the community.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
222 Buck Run Way
222 Buck Run Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2399 sqft
Samara Lakes Beauty! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths And Over 2300 Sq Ft. Neat As A Pin And Ready For Move-in! Big Home With Great Floor Plan. Fabulous Over-sized Kitchen With Bakers Island. Located On Water With Lake Views From Back Covered Patio.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
113 Brookfall Dr
113 Brookfall Drive, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1191 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in St. Augustine.
Results within 1 mile of World Golf Village

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Athens Drive
153 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,070
2028 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1613 Redstone Ct
1613 Redstone Court, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2005 sqft
* COMING SOON * Enjoy this comfortable, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2,005 sq ft. The living room/den location to the left of the front door can be utilized as an office space.

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
440 John's Creek Parkway
440 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2048 sqft
Located in a highly desirable area of St. John's county, with close access to the highways, this home is MOVE IN READY! Split 3 bedroom/ 2 bath floor plan with separate living room, dining room and breakfast area.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
569 CABERNET PL
569 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Tuscany Village community in St Augustine,FL!This unit boasts approximately 1,600 sqft. of living space.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
6390 N State Road 13
6390 Florida Highway 13, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1908 sqft
Recently Renovated Beautiful Home On Slightly Over 2 Acres,Bonus Room,Must See. Available Now

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
632 Drake Bay Terrace
632 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1424 sqft
Great Townhouse With Easy Access To Shopping And I-95. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse Has 2.5 Baths And Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Location Right By The Community Pool!

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
220 Paseo Terraza
220 Paseo Terraza, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Palencia Resort Style,No Maintenance Living. Park In Your 2 Car Garage Directly Under The Building And Take Elevator Up To 3rd Floor.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
267 Esmeralda Road
267 Esmeralda Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2942 sqft
Beautiful,Spacious,Home In Las Calinas. Very Private Back Yard,Preserve Views,Paver Patio,And A Fire Pit. Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen,Master Bedroom Has Spacious Master Bath With Tub And Separate Shower,Plus Large Walk In Closet.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
201 ELLSWORTH CIR
201 Ellsworth Circle, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2346 sqft
Available early August. Lease this beautiful 5/3 bath home with large lanai with water view.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
This beautiful home in Creekside is a 3 bed / 2.5 baths with a car garage. Features include: glass front entry door, Quartz kitchen countertops and 42" Espresso cabinets.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
669 Drake Bay Terr
669 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1155 sqft
1155 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2245 W CLOVELLY LN
2245 South Landguard Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2289 sqft
Coming soon! This beautiful home located in the South Hampton neighborhood will be available for rent soon. Enjoy 2289 square feet of living space featuring a living room, separate dining room, and a wood-burning fireplace.
City Guide for World Golf Village, FL

"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in World Golf Village, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some World Golf Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

