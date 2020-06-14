59 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL with gym
"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to World Golf Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.