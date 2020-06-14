59 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL with gym

Apartment List
1 of 14

1445 Riva Del Garda Way
1 Unit Available
1445 Riva Del Garda Way
1445 Rive Del Garda Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2374 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on quiet cul-de-sac lot across from clubhouse & community pool in Murabella community in popular World Golf Village area. Desirable Villa Carmel floor plan by Standard Pacific home.

1 of 38

345 North Shore Circle 1234
1 Unit Available
345 North Shore Circle 1234
345 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1921 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3-bedroom fully furnished Unit #1234 - Heres your chance to rent at The Residences in the desirable World Golf Village area. Relax in a beautiful environment surrounded by world famous golf courses.

1 of 15

965 Registry Blvd 304
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 304
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom furnished condo - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.

1 of 43

154 Bloomfield Way
1 Unit Available
154 Bloomfield Way
154 Bloomfield Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,146
2028 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

1881 Enterprise Avenue
1 Unit Available
1881 Enterprise Avenue
1881 Enterprise Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1491 sqft
1881 Enterprise Avenue Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Heritage Landing Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

1 of 17

784 Wynfield Circle
1 Unit Available
784 Wynfield Circle
784 Wynfield Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1126 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,126 square feet.

1 of 19

945 REGISTRY BLVD
1 Unit Available
945 REGISTRY BLVD
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1589 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury furnished 2/2 condo available for 12 month lease-2nd BR is a lockout suite ideal for in-law quarters,teen or home office-turnkey with dishes,linens etc.

1 of 36

1375 CASTLE PINES CIR
1 Unit Available
1375 CASTLE PINES CIR
1375 Castle Pines Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2105 sqft
Check out this fantastic 55+ community with great amenities. Fitness center, tennis, sauna, billiards and 2 beautiful pools to cool off in during those hot summer months. Currently occupied and available for an early June move in.
Results within 1 mile of World Golf Village

1 of 15

100 Athens Drive
1 Unit Available
100 Athens Drive
100 Athens Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2262 sqft
This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home! The beautifully designed exterior has stacked stone accents, professional landscaping and a 3-car garage with a paver driveway.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
Verified

1 of 35

The Elysian
$
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

1 of 35

300 Via Castilla 102
1 Unit Available
300 Via Castilla 102
300 Via Castilla, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1278 sqft
300 Via Castilla 102 - Beautiful 2 bedroom ground floor FURNISHED condo with office/den in Avila located in Palencia. Water, basic cable and internet included. installation and modem fees through Litestream payable by tenant.

1 of 1

157 Otero Pt
1 Unit Available
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.

1 of 15

51 Silver Creek Plaza
1 Unit Available
51 Silver Creek Plaza
51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1928 sqft
Available 06/10 This Beautiful home in Creekside has 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath and 2 car garage.

1 of 19

125 Calle El Jardin - 102
1 Unit Available
125 Calle El Jardin - 102
125 Calle El Jardin, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This first floor, cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Avila at Palencia community is a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. With almost 1300 sq ft there's a separate eating area with hard wood floors for a more spacious layout..

1 of 37

106 SILVER CREEK PL
1 Unit Available
106 SILVER CREEK PL
106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

468 Johns Creek Parkway
1 Unit Available
468 Johns Creek Parkway
468 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,096
2174 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 10 miles of World Golf Village
Verified

1 of 47

The Reserve at Nocatee
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Cue Luxury Living
$
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 31

Vera Luxury Living
22 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1471 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Verified

1 of 30

Luxor Club
35 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 37

Alaqua
$
19 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
Verified

1 of 40

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
22 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Olea at Nocatee
$
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Verified

1 of 21

CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
$
Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
City Guide for World Golf Village, FL

"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in World Golf Village, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to World Golf Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

