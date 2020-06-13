Apartment List
/
FL
/
world golf village
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

110 Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1445 Riva Del Garda Way
1445 Rive Del Garda Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2374 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on quiet cul-de-sac lot across from clubhouse & community pool in Murabella community in popular World Golf Village area. Desirable Villa Carmel floor plan by Standard Pacific home.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Bloomfield Way
154 Bloomfield Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,146
2028 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 304
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom furnished condo - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1881 Enterprise Avenue
1881 Enterprise Avenue, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1491 sqft
1881 Enterprise Avenue Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Heritage Landing Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
222 Buck Run Way
222 Buck Run Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2399 sqft
Samara Lakes Beauty! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths And Over 2300 Sq Ft. Neat As A Pin And Ready For Move-in! Big Home With Great Floor Plan. Fabulous Over-sized Kitchen With Bakers Island. Located On Water With Lake Views From Back Covered Patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
361 PALAZZO CIR
361 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2336 sqft
THE FLEMING II FLOOR PLAN IS WITH ALL THE ENCLOSED UPGRADES: TILE (WOOD LOOK) FLOORING IN ALL THE WET AREAS, WAINSCOTING ON THE CALIFORNIA ISLAND BREAKFAST BAR, CROWN MOLDING IN SEVERAL ROOMS, VENTED FABER HOOD IN THE KITCHEN, GAS LINE FOR THE

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
945 REGISTRY BLVD
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1589 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury furnished 2/2 condo available for 12 month lease-2nd BR is a lockout suite ideal for in-law quarters,teen or home office-turnkey with dishes,linens etc.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2304 BLUEGILL CT
2304 Bluegill Court, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3123 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR/3BA home in Heritage Landing. Large first floor master suite with his and her walk-in closets. Large amount of living space including a formal dining room, family room, large eat-in kitchen and separate laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13 LA PAZ WAY
13 La Paza Way, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1643 sqft
Location, location, location! You can't beat the great location of this wonderful culdesac town home just one mile to I-95, minutes from from the St.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
146 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
427 CONVEX LN
427 Convex Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1763 sqft
Rental available in Beacon Lake for almost Brand New 3/2 One Story Mattamy Home, built in 2019. Located on peaceful pond. Zoned for St. Johns School district. Ready immediately for 12 month lease.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2379 W CLOVELLY LN
2379 West Clovelly Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2725 sqft
Come home to South Hampton-spacious two story home nestled on golf course w/three car garage. Kitchen open to great room w/windows galore & french door to covered patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
238 CEZANNE CIR
238 Cezanne Cir, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 238 CEZANNE CIR in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
377 RICHMOND DR
377 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
Less than five years old, this town-home is ready for YOU! Over 1600 square feet and a two car garage. Large Family area that is open to the kitchen and eating space in kitchen. HUGE food prep island, granite counters, extended 42 in cabinets.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
388 RICHMOND DR
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom town-home with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
256 SOUTHLAKE DR
256 Southlake Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1652 sqft
Desirable Southlake rental available now. Split bedroom. Living room has a vaulted ceiling and a solar tube for extra lighting. Formal dining room with a breakfast nook off the kitchen. Wood laminate in most of the house. Two bedrooms have carpets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
125 Calle El Jardin - 102
125 Calle El Jardin, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This first floor, cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Avila at Palencia community is a split bedroom floor plan for added privacy. With almost 1300 sq ft there's a separate eating area with hard wood floors for a more spacious layout..

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1632 AUSTIN LN
1632 Austin Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Great view of golf course across street. Private Fenced back yard, screened porch, formal dining. Newer Carpet! Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, closet Pantry, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator . Sitting area with fireplace off master bedroom.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
106 SILVER CREEK PL
106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
669 Drake Bay Terr
669 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1155 sqft
1155 Sq. Ft.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2245 W CLOVELLY LN
2245 South Landguard Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2289 sqft
Coming soon! This beautiful home located in the South Hampton neighborhood will be available for rent soon. Enjoy 2289 square feet of living space featuring a living room, separate dining room, and a wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2382 W CLOVELLY LN
2382 West Clovelly Lane, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3903 sqft
Large 5 Bedroom 5 full bath home in South Hampton Golf Club with over 3900 sqft. Here's your opportunity to live in an EXCLUSIVE GOLF COMMUNITY! ALL of the community amenities you're looking for. Luxurious wood floors throughout. Granite counters.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
108 CROWDER CT
108 Crowder Court, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3246 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Gated executive pool home, two story with 4bd+ 4 bth+ office + bonus room w/full bath. This beautiful home has a screened heated spa and pool overlooking lake with outdoor kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2615 TUNBRIDGE LN
2615 Tunbridge Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2884 sqft
St. Johns County! SOUTH HAMPTON GOLF. ''A'' Schools! Ranch style, 4 B.R's., 3 full baths + OFC. Oversized, side entrance, garage. OPEN ENTRY AREA. 10' ceilings. GREAT RM & Formal Dining RM.
City Guide for World Golf Village, FL

"Eat, Drink, and be Murray!" The Murray Brothers Caddyshack, made famous by the 1980 film bearing the same name, is one of the foremost attractions in World Golf Village, second only to the World Golf Hall of Fame.

With roughly 12,310 people living in an area of 26.86 miles (2010 U.S. Census data), World Golf Village is largely uninhabited, but only because a large portion of the landscape is taken up by greens and fairways. With two championship golf courses, the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire, the area is quite popular among golf aficionados. As a result, the cost of apartments for rent tends to be on the steeper side. However, if you can handle the cost, this area is amazing to live in. With plenty of shops, a never-ending stream of visitors and all the golf you could ask for, it's hard to say no to moving here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in World Golf Village, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for World Golf Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

World Golf Village 2 BedroomsWorld Golf Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWorld Golf Village 3 BedroomsWorld Golf Village Apartments with Balcony
World Golf Village Apartments with GarageWorld Golf Village Apartments with GymWorld Golf Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWorld Golf Village Apartments with Parking
World Golf Village Apartments with PoolWorld Golf Village Apartments with Washer-DryerWorld Golf Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsWorld Golf Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University