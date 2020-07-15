738 Porta Rosa Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool clubhouse online portal bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool online portal

Beautiful home for rent in Murabella! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Beautiful home for rent in Murabella in St Augustine! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,835 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room. Nice open concept floorplan. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Nice screened in patio with beautiful lake view. Washer/dryer included but are "As-Is". The landlord will not repair or replace if they stop working.



Lawncare included in the rental.



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. $99 Lease Administration Fee.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5219120)