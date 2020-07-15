738 Porta Rosa Circle

Amenities
Beautiful home for rent in Murabella! - **AVAILABLE NOW**
Beautiful home for rent in Murabella in St Augustine! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,835 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room. Nice open concept floorplan. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Nice screened in patio with beautiful lake view. Washer/dryer included but are "As-Is". The landlord will not repair or replace if they stop working.
Lawncare included in the rental.
No pets please.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. $99 Lease Administration Fee.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
