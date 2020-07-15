All apartments in World Golf Village
Find more places like 738 Porta Rosa Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
World Golf Village, FL
/
738 Porta Rosa Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

738 Porta Rosa Circle

738 Porta Rosa Circle · (904) 204-1266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
World Golf Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

738 Porta Rosa Circle, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 738 Porta Rosa Circle · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
online portal
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
online portal
Beautiful home for rent in Murabella! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Beautiful home for rent in Murabella in St Augustine! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,835 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room. Nice open concept floorplan. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Nice screened in patio with beautiful lake view. Washer/dryer included but are "As-Is". The landlord will not repair or replace if they stop working.

Lawncare included in the rental.

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease. $99 Lease Administration Fee.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5219120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Porta Rosa Circle have any available units?
738 Porta Rosa Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 Porta Rosa Circle have?
Some of 738 Porta Rosa Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Porta Rosa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
738 Porta Rosa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Porta Rosa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 738 Porta Rosa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in World Golf Village.
Does 738 Porta Rosa Circle offer parking?
No, 738 Porta Rosa Circle does not offer parking.
Does 738 Porta Rosa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Porta Rosa Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Porta Rosa Circle have a pool?
Yes, 738 Porta Rosa Circle has a pool.
Does 738 Porta Rosa Circle have accessible units?
No, 738 Porta Rosa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Porta Rosa Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Porta Rosa Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Porta Rosa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Porta Rosa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 738 Porta Rosa Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

World Golf Village 2 BedroomsWorld Golf Village Apartments with Parking
World Golf Village Apartments with PoolsWorld Golf Village Dog Friendly Apartments
World Golf Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity