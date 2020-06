Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this charming 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on a corner lot off Lake Butler Blvd. Fully fenced backyard with rear patio area. Rental INCLUDES washer/dryer and private boat ramp access to the Windermere Chain of Lakes.Front door opens to large entertaining space with fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. The home offers a spacious 3 car garage and shed in the backyard for a workshop or additional storage. Schedule an appointment to see this property today