8261 Pathfinder LOOP

FORT MYERS ANNUAL RENTAL CONDO- This fully furnished ground level, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with den located in Terraces IV at Riverwalk is a true charmer! This end unit features extra windows allowing more natural light in, all warranted kitchen & laundry appliances, split floor plan, walk in closet in the master, assigned covered parking & more! Relax on the screened lanai with a truly tranquil private view, thanks to the Owner who put their heart into the landscaping personally! Enjoy the community pool & clubhouse or take a short drive to our sandy SWFL beaches! Surrounded by shopping, restaurants, schools, entertainment, grocery stores, this is a great location! Water, sewer & trash included. No pets and no smoking permitted. Flexible lease terms available with a minimum of 6 months + 1 day required. Available now!



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.