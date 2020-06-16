All apartments in Whiskey Creek
Find more places like 5469 Beaujolais Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whiskey Creek, FL
/
5469 Beaujolais Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:53 PM

5469 Beaujolais Lane

5469 Beaujolaise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whiskey Creek
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL 33919
Whiskey Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823

Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq. ft of living space with beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. It has an awesome lanai with an over sized pool looking onto the peaceful, water view canal. Ceiling fans throughout, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms with a large walk in closet in the master bedroom. The outside has beautiful curb appeal with a manicured lawn and is located right off of McGregor, close to shopping, restaurants, schools and main roads. Come view this home, it is what we call living in Paradise and will not last long. **No Pets Allowed**

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Pool,Carpet,Granite countertops,Cable ready,Dishwasher,Ceiling fans throughout,Walk-in closet,Canal,Microwave,Attached 3 car garage,Sweeping view,Dogs ok up to 25 lbs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5469 Beaujolais Lane have any available units?
5469 Beaujolais Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whiskey Creek, FL.
What amenities does 5469 Beaujolais Lane have?
Some of 5469 Beaujolais Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5469 Beaujolais Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5469 Beaujolais Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5469 Beaujolais Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5469 Beaujolais Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5469 Beaujolais Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5469 Beaujolais Lane does offer parking.
Does 5469 Beaujolais Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5469 Beaujolais Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5469 Beaujolais Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5469 Beaujolais Lane has a pool.
Does 5469 Beaujolais Lane have accessible units?
No, 5469 Beaujolais Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5469 Beaujolais Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5469 Beaujolais Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5469 Beaujolais Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5469 Beaujolais Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whiskey Creek 2 BedroomsWhiskey Creek 3 Bedrooms
Whiskey Creek Apartments with GymWhiskey Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Whiskey Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLVineyards, FL
St. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University