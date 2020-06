Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Gulf Access pool home with boat lift in beautiful Whiskey Creek. Available furnished or unfurnished. This home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac and features a formal dining room, glassed lanai and a screened lanai. Fantastic canal views from almost every room. Walk-around dock with a 7,500 lb. boat lift. Gulf Access via the river with only one bridge in between and the distance from the home to the river is only a couple of blocks! Home has many upgrades as well as new carpeting. Long paver driveway with additional parking and a 2 car garage. Well maintained home and super clean. Owner provides lawn care and pool maintenance. Please schedule all appointments in advance and please remember social distancing in these trying times as we will take additional caution and measures when attempting to show.