429 Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL with balcony
“Living in south Florida is like living on another planet, just in terms of the physicality alone – the light, the moisture, the colors of the flowers and sky.” (– Campbell McGrath)
Westchester is located in suburban Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida with a population of around 30,000. Residents can enjoy the year-round pleasant weather of the “Sunshine State” in the nearby Tropical Park; an urban park which attracts 1,000,000 visitors every year. With four separate lakes, excellent sports facilities and even a two-acre dog park, you’re in a great spot for all things outdoorsy.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.