Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

429 Apartments for rent in Westchester, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8581 SW 27th St
8581 Southwest 27th Lane, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 / 2 Plus Florida room. Complete update. Near transportation. Great location. New AC Price is not negotiable . Rent include lawn care House have an efficiente next to the house. It renter at this moment.

1 of 17

Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3410 SW 87th Ave
3410 Southwest 87th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent location, Near to Florida International University,Turnpike and Palmetto Expressways, Schools, Hospitals, shopping centers, Miami International Airport.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3904 SW 88 CT
3904 Southwest 88th Court, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Duplex - 2/1 First floor, 900 SF. Corner lot property for rent in good condition with nice kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
2600 SW 92nd Pl
2600 Southwest 92nd Place, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious home for rent! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 master suites, Living room, Dining room, family room, covered terrace and large back yard with pergola.

1 of 29

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
1881 SW 88th Ave
1881 Southwest 88th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Great Location!!! Close to FIU and Coral Park High School. Living Room, Dining Room and Master room has French doors that opens to terrace/pool. Large open Terrace for entertaining. Wood fence for privacy at pool area. Spacious kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9010 SW 11th St
9010 Southwest 11th Street, Westchester, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
WALLED IN AND GATED! GREAT CURB APPEAL! SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. LG SINGLE OR BONDED FAMILY. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED IN ALL ROOMS. ENTER FORMAL LIVING ROOM W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS AND OTHER AREAS - FULL TILE.OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE INCLUDES IT'S OWN BATH.
Results within 1 mile of Westchester
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
Fontainbleau East
30 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fontainbleau East
50 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,854
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Century Park
1 Unit Available
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8670 NW 6th Ln Apt 206
8670 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
860 sqft
Amazing Townhouse apartment at Coral Pointe !!!! This great unit was recently updated with new tile floors, kitchen featuring top of the lines appliances, new bathrooms. Close to everything this 2/2 condo has lot to offer to the new tenants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8665 NW 6th Ln Apt 108
8665 Northwest 6th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
845 sqft
Updated townhouse/apartment!!!! Nice townhouse in a nice community close to everything . Great location. Two story unit with bedroom a. Washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces. Hurry up it wont last. All showings by mls.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1801 SW 103rd Ave
1801 Southwest 103rd Avenue, University Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Location in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
400 Flagami Blvd
400 Flagami Boulevard, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RECENTLLY REMODELED CORNER PROPERTY,,,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (FPL, WATER, CABLE AND INTERNET),,,3BEDS / 1 BATH,,,NEW PORCELAIN FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW APPLIANCES,,,CENTRALLY LOCTAED PROPERTY,,,MAIN HOUSE FOR RENT,,,3+ PARKING SPACES
City Guide for Westchester, FL

“Living in south Florida is like living on another planet, just in terms of the physicality alone – the light, the moisture, the colors of the flowers and sky.” (– Campbell McGrath)

Westchester is located in suburban Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida with a population of around 30,000. Residents can enjoy the year-round pleasant weather of the “Sunshine State” in the nearby Tropical Park; an urban park which attracts 1,000,000 visitors every year. With four separate lakes, excellent sports facilities and even a two-acre dog park, you’re in a great spot for all things outdoorsy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westchester, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

