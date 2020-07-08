11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

You'll love coming home to this gated community and your beautiful home! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located between Westchase and Citrus Park. This open concept floorplan features a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, a dining room and a family room with views of the lake. Upstairs is a large bonus room that is perfect for a tech area, second lounge area or play area. The master suite features double walk in closets and the en-suite has a large shower and double vanities