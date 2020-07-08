All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11449 Crowned Sparrow Ln, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
You'll love coming home to this gated community and your beautiful home! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located between Westchase and Citrus Park. This open concept floorplan features a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, a dining room and a family room with views of the lake. Upstairs is a large bonus room that is perfect for a tech area, second lounge area or play area. The master suite features double walk in closets and the en-suite has a large shower and double vanities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have any available units?
11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have?
Some of 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers parking.
Does 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have a pool?
No, 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have accessible units?
No, 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11449 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg