Amenities

on-site laundry pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGH OUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA. BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY ROOM LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. SIT AND ENJOY YOUR SCREENED LANAI OR RELAX IN THE COMMUNITY POOL. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND EXPRESSWAYS. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG.