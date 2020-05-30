All apartments in Westchase
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

10518 Windsor Lake Ct

10518 Windsor Lake Court · (813) 541-9234
Location

10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise. Corner unit allows plenty of light and unit faces fence for privacy. Large living space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar at the kitchen. Two bedrooms and two full baths, both have walk-in closets. Located in the gated community of Lake Chase. Amenities include multiple swimming pools, volleyball courts, basketball courts, fitness room and a great clubhouse. The owner pays HOA recreation fee so tenant has full use of fitness center, pool areas and all other amenities. Water can be included in rent for additional $50 per month. Tenant responsible to apply with HOA for final approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10518 Windsor Lake Ct have any available units?
10518 Windsor Lake Ct has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10518 Windsor Lake Ct have?
Some of 10518 Windsor Lake Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10518 Windsor Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10518 Windsor Lake Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10518 Windsor Lake Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10518 Windsor Lake Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10518 Windsor Lake Ct offer parking?
No, 10518 Windsor Lake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10518 Windsor Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10518 Windsor Lake Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10518 Windsor Lake Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10518 Windsor Lake Ct has a pool.
Does 10518 Windsor Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 10518 Windsor Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10518 Windsor Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10518 Windsor Lake Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10518 Windsor Lake Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10518 Windsor Lake Ct has units with air conditioning.
