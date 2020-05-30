10518 Windsor Lake Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool volleyball court

Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise. Corner unit allows plenty of light and unit faces fence for privacy. Large living space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar at the kitchen. Two bedrooms and two full baths, both have walk-in closets. Located in the gated community of Lake Chase. Amenities include multiple swimming pools, volleyball courts, basketball courts, fitness room and a great clubhouse. The owner pays HOA recreation fee so tenant has full use of fitness center, pool areas and all other amenities. Water can be included in rent for additional $50 per month. Tenant responsible to apply with HOA for final approval.