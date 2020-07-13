/
pet friendly apartments
137 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Park, FL
1 Unit Available
West Park
4130 SW 25th St
4130 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4130 SW 25th St in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
West Park
136 Miami Gardens Rd
136 Miami Gardens Road, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a well maintained single family home. Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom with a nice den that can be used for a 3rd bedroom. Equipped with washer and dryer, including appliances with NEW stove.
171 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
4 Units Available
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
28 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
7 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
29 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
5 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.
1 Unit Available
Beverly Park
6528 Fletcher Street
6528 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1101 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Sky Lake
21094 SAN SIMEON WAY 3rd floor
21094 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1016 sqft
LOW DEPOSIT!!!!! - Property Id: 303901 BEAUTIFUL 2/2 - RAPPID EASY APPROVAL!!!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303901 Property Id 303901 (RLNE5871557)
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5502 Washington Street 302
5502 Washington St, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
920 sqft
Unit 302 Available 08/28/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149682 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5500 Washington 212
5500 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 212 Available 08/14/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149666 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
419 S Crescent Dr
419 South Crescent Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 apartment in a quiet and central condo very safe and secure neighborhood. Five minutes from I-95, Tri-rail, Amtrak, 8 minutes to Florida Turnpike, and 10 minutes from the beach. 1 pet under 25 lbs.
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1100 Tallwood Avenue
1100 Tallwood Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Ready for move in! Intimate 6 unit condominium. 2nd floor corner 2/2 with enclosed Florida room/porch. Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Water & basic cable included. Owner approved dogs. No size limit! With pool.
1 Unit Available
21315 Northeast 8th Court
21315 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1315 Northeast 8th Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
460 S Park Rd
460 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more.
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5753 Madison St - 1
5753 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1703 sqft
single unit
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
8 Units Available
Dania Beach
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,088
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
