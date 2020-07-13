Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

343 Apartments for rent in West Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Park
4819 SW 25th St
4819 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath plus garage, ready to move! Text us at 240-343-4127 or call 305-503-1756 for more info or to schedule a showing.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
West Park
4425 SW 18th St
4425 Southwest 18th Street, West Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Mins to I 95 highway and the beach , Property consist of 4 bed room 3.
Results within 1 mile of West Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
28 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
171 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
5 Units Available
West Park
Azure Villas
3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
979 sqft
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Park
6528 Fletcher Street
6528 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1101 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4700 Washington St
4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
773 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden.

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
419 S Crescent Dr
419 South Crescent Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 apartment in a quiet and central condo very safe and secure neighborhood. Five minutes from I-95, Tri-rail, Amtrak, 8 minutes to Florida Turnpike, and 10 minutes from the beach. 1 pet under 25 lbs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
California Club
422 NE 210th Circle Ter
422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
California Club
455 NE 210th Cir Ter
455 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a highly desired neighborhood. Tile floors throughout. Screened patio with full size washer and dryer. One parking space assigned plus guest parking for second car.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
California Club
20020 NE 6th Ct Circle
20020 Northeast 6th Ct Circle, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1965 sqft
This immaculate 3 bed 3 bath lakefront home features a dream kitchen with all the bells and whistles. A huge dock that over looks the lake. This home sits inside a quiet cul de sac with a playground in the middle.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Park
6409 Dewey St
6409 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
SINGLE FAMILY REMODELED HOME WITH CARPORT ON QUIET DEAD-END STREET - UPDATED GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - UPDATED BATHROOMS - TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT - FOUR BEDROOMS PLUS FAMILY ROOM - LARGE WORKSHOP/STORAGE BUILDING - PATIO AND

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Walden
700 NW 214th St #608
700 Northwest 214th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH WITH BALCONY AND LAMINATE FLOORS. CLOSE TO I-95, TURNPIKE & SHOPPING. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES - OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, 2 TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE, BBQ/PICNIC AREA, LAUNDRY FACILITY AND MORE.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:52am
1 Unit Available
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1469 sqft
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. 2-story townhome in quiet community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21235 NE 19th Ct
21235 Northeast 19th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY FAMILY HOME IN AN EXCELLENT AREA WITH FRIENDLY NEIGHBORS. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS PLUS A GARAGE CONVERTED ROOM..... SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN EXTRA SHED IN THE BACK YARD. PLENTY OF PLANTS, TREES AND NATURE. GREAT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING......

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
California Club
454 NE 210th Cir Ter
454 NE 210th Circle Ter, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
California Club
683 NE 206th Ter
683 Northeast 206th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Close to Aventuara , the New Hard Rock , Close to Malls Restaurants and Hospitals . Great Property to show .

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.
City Guide for West Park, FL

West Park, Florida, is one of the youngest communities in the state. It was formed in 2005.

West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

