99 Studio Apartments for rent in West Park, FL
West Park, Florida, is one of the youngest communities in the state. It was formed in 2005.
West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.
Studio apartments could offer the best of West Park living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in West Park during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.