Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 PM

99 Studio Apartments for rent in West Park, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of West Park living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,089
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
10 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
$
19 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,061
493 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
$
14 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,614
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$895
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOME IT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHEN. PRIVATE ENTRANCE & A SMALL GATED YARD,WINDOW AC,PARKING. WE HAVE 2 STUDIOS TO CHOOSE FROM.$75 EXTRA FOR WATER & ELECTRICITY.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
24 SW 13th St
24 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
2371 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 SW 13th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
South Central Beach
341 Monroe St
341 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,050
3744 sqft
This Studio Apt. includes all utilities (electric, water, trash and sewer). Just steps from Hollywood Beach and our famous Broadwalk and is a short ride to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Casinos, Restaurants, Shopping and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Fashion Row
308 NE 2nd Street, Unit #1
308 Northeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
456 sqft
13-unit multi-family home 13-unit multi-family home

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3948 NE 169th St
3948 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
Large Studio in Eastern Shores. Brand new full kitchen, walking closet, dining area, Murphy bed. Millionaire bay view. Proof of income and copy of id with offer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
South Broward Ranches
6501 SW 2nd St
6501 Southwest 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
Studio
$600
Small 1 room efficiency for rent. Separate entrance on left side of the house, freshly painted.Please know this is a month to month lease since the property is selling soon 30 days notice will be given in the event new owner wants it vacant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1639 Fletcher St
1639 Fletcher St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Charming courtyard Studio apartment. Screened in sitting area. includes Electric. Contact property manager Joey for showing instructions

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
279 SW 9th St
279 Southwest 9th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$800
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT PERFECT SIZE FOR ONE PERSON - TWO OCCUPANTS ADD ADDITIONAL $50 FOR UTILITY USAGE - SMALL KITCHENETTE INCLUDES CABINETS AND SINK WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, TOASTER OVEN AND HOT PLATE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - QUEEN

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Lakes
538 SW 7 Street
538 Southwest 7th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
Beautiful Studio in the heart of Hallandale. Near all major attractions Gulf Stream, Beaches, restaurants, shopping, and more. Rapid approval and pet friendly. water and trash included. Must show proof of income, credit report, and background check.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1915 Fletcher St
1915 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,100
EFFICIENCY IN HOLLYWOOD, EXCELLENTLOCATION,ONE BLOCK US-1/PEMBROKE RD, INCLUDE WATER/ELECTRICITY, JUST AWAY OLD TOWN HOLLYWOOD,AVENTURA MALL,READY TO MOVE IT,,SEE FULL REMARKS

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
101 N Ocean Dr
101 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
Ocean view condo,totally renovated,fully furnished with ocean access,shops,kitchen,hotel style,pool,gym,restautants

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
1830 Sherman St
1830 Sherman Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
A Beautiful bright studio on the first floor in the heart of Hollywood. fresh paint, Private Parking. Property is walking distance to Beach and Oakwood plaza, and 5 Minutes from Downtown Hollywood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
Cozy studio in the heart of Sunny Isles just 1/2 block to the beach and steps to supermarket and stores.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.
City Guide for West Park, FL

West Park, Florida, is one of the youngest communities in the state. It was formed in 2005.

West Park is a good choice for people who like the fresh and new. Compared to most other communities, it's practically a newborn baby. The municipality provides a home to about 14,156 residents (according to the 2010 U.S. Census) and is known as the 31st city ever formed in Broward County. Residents here enjoy a full range of shopping and entertainment venues, three nearby parks, and driving-distance access to state parks. There's plenty to do within the community, but for those who like to spread their horizons, Miami, Pembroke Park, Hollywood, and Miramar are just a stone's throw away.

Having trouble with Craigslist West Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in West Park, FL

Studio apartments could offer the best of West Park living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in West Park during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

