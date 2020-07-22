279 Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Little River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
West Little River
2161 Northwest 97th Street
2161 Northwest 97th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
764 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
West Little River
1770 NW 84th St
1770 Northwest 84th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautifully updated 2/1 home with large fenced-in yard. Tile floors throughout, modern kitchen and bath. Central a/c, electric stove,refrigerator and washer/dryer hookup. Carport for 1 and driveway for another car.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
West Little River
8367 Northwest 14th Court
8367 Northwest 14th Court, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
685 sqft
8367 Northwest 14th Court, Miami, FL 33147 - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
$
6 Units Available
Pinewood
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,143
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1790 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinewood
1033 NW 101st St
1033 NW 101st St, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1620 sqft
Miami Duplex for rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious interior was recently painted; kitchen cabinets freshly painted, back door opens to big shared back yard, 2 car drive way parking available, washer and dryer in utility room for your laundry

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
1 Bedroom
Ask
Industrial Style open floor plan Loft unit in Upper East side of Miami. Floor to ceiling windows, granite kitchen counter-top, stainless steel appliances, floating granite bathroom vanity and washer/dryer located in the unit.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
421 NE 70th St
421 Northeast 70th Street, Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
The Dolly's House first time at the market!!!! Brand New (2019) exuberant Home for large or short families.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
535 NW 93rd Street
535 Northwest 93rd Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Experience Double Delight with two totally updated truly turnkey stand-alone home on one lot! This front unit home is located in a Multi-Family Lot (two houses in one lot), this home was fenced for privacy and situated with plenty of parking, 3

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3921 E 8th Ave
3921 East 8th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Excellent rental opportunity for large family. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including private In-laws quarters if so desired, recently updated, newer roof is only 2 years old, spacious parking for up to 5 vehicles.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Gladeview
2218 NW 66th St
2218 Northwest 66th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
New Unit located minutes from MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, Schools, Public transportation and the Airport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
62 NE 78th St
62 Northeast 78th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fully remodeled studio in the heart of Little River, just off NE 79th st and NE 2nd Avenue. Owner pays water and trash. The apartment is fully updated with new floors, kitchens, and bathrooms. Located on a quiet street. Ready to move in immediately.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9500 N Miami Ave
9500 North Miami Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
Gorgeous & Beautifully updated home, impact windows, move-in ready freshly painted 3bd-rm, 2bath 1800 sq. ft. Featuring a carved stone fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood floors with mahogany inlay throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
66 NW 87 St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors. Property is being rented fully furnished.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
9205 NW 5th Ave
9205 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great location, right by El portal. This is great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is located on large lot & completely fenced/gated for privacy with ample room for parking and extra space for outdoor entertaining. New Kitchen, bath & A.C.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.LOTS of Impact windows and natural light! Gleaming terrazzo floors,high ceilings,Open floor plan..

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
52 Units Available
Edgewater
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,018
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
33 Units Available
Edgewater
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,709
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1016 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
48 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,204
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1363 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
City Guide for West Little River, FL

“We could make something beautiful, Something that wouldn’t be a problem, at least not in Miami.” (-U2)

Once a Miami neighborhood, West Little River is now a community melting pot located in the heart of Miami-Dade county. Today, this town retains its urban atmosphere, though it's no longer part of Miami proper. West Little River, Florida retains many other qualities of Miami culture, including an eclectic mix of cultures making up the population and a tropical climate that rivals anywhere else in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Little River, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Little River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

