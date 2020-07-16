All apartments in West Lealman
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

8080 50TH AVENUE N

8080 50th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8080 50th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Convenient rental in the Bay Pines area. Only two miles from Veteran's Memorial Park and boat access ramps to inter-coastal waterways. The main living area is an open concept, and the overall layout of the property is an efficient 900 sq/ft of space. Rental features: washer & dryer hook-ups, separate laundry area, new energy-efficient windows, new window treatments, back covered patio area, end-unit. The property uses commercial-grade dead-bolt locks and handles. Every lock is rekeyed after each vacancy. Application fee $0. Criminal background, national eviction search, and credit report are required through TransUnionSmartMove; a total tenant cost of $35. The first month's rent of $900 and the deposit of $900 are required. Depending on credit, an amount up to a full last month's rent $900 may be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8080 50TH AVENUE N have any available units?
8080 50TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 8080 50TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 8080 50TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8080 50TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8080 50TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8080 50TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8080 50TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 8080 50TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 8080 50TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 8080 50TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8080 50TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8080 50TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8080 50TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8080 50TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8080 50TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8080 50TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8080 50TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8080 50TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8080 50TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
