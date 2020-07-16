8080 50TH AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony range refrigerator

Convenient rental in the Bay Pines area. Only two miles from Veteran's Memorial Park and boat access ramps to inter-coastal waterways. The main living area is an open concept, and the overall layout of the property is an efficient 900 sq/ft of space. Rental features: washer & dryer hook-ups, separate laundry area, new energy-efficient windows, new window treatments, back covered patio area, end-unit. The property uses commercial-grade dead-bolt locks and handles. Every lock is rekeyed after each vacancy. Application fee $0. Criminal background, national eviction search, and credit report are required through TransUnionSmartMove; a total tenant cost of $35. The first month's rent of $900 and the deposit of $900 are required. Depending on credit, an amount up to a full last month's rent $900 may be required.