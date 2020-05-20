7900 39th Ter N

Amenities

Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Nearly new (2014 Built) Construction in gated Magnolia Ridge Subdivision. This smaller subdivision is a hidden secret of St. Petersburg. Located at the crossroads of Tyrone and 38th ave n. Masonry Block home consists of 3 bed 2 bath and a 2 car garage single family home. This is an immaculate home in a great location. Cathedral Ceilings, no carpet, 8' entry doors, 2 car dream garage with ample built in storage. New washer and dryer, inside utility room. Large master suite with walk in shower, 2 sink granite vanity, linen closet. All closets have California built ins. Granite kitchen counters open to the dining and living area. White PVC fencing encloses the beautiful St Augustine manicured lawn with timed irrigation, Lawn maintenance included. This care free new home is a rare rental and will not last long.