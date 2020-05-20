All apartments in West Lealman
Home
/
West Lealman, FL
/
7900 39th Ter N
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

7900 39th Ter N

7900 39th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

7900 39th Terrace North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Joe Nix at 727 687 0555 about this Nearly new (2014 Built) Construction in gated Magnolia Ridge Subdivision. This smaller subdivision is a hidden secret of St. Petersburg. Located at the crossroads of Tyrone and 38th ave n. Masonry Block home consists of 3 bed 2 bath and a 2 car garage single family home. This is an immaculate home in a great location. Cathedral Ceilings, no carpet, 8' entry doors, 2 car dream garage with ample built in storage. New washer and dryer, inside utility room. Large master suite with walk in shower, 2 sink granite vanity, linen closet. All closets have California built ins. Granite kitchen counters open to the dining and living area. White PVC fencing encloses the beautiful St Augustine manicured lawn with timed irrigation, Lawn maintenance included. This care free new home is a rare rental and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 39th Ter N have any available units?
7900 39th Ter N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 7900 39th Ter N have?
Some of 7900 39th Ter N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 39th Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
7900 39th Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 39th Ter N pet-friendly?
No, 7900 39th Ter N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 7900 39th Ter N offer parking?
Yes, 7900 39th Ter N offers parking.
Does 7900 39th Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7900 39th Ter N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 39th Ter N have a pool?
No, 7900 39th Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 7900 39th Ter N have accessible units?
No, 7900 39th Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 39th Ter N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7900 39th Ter N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7900 39th Ter N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7900 39th Ter N has units with air conditioning.

