2 bedroom 1 bath villa with hardwood laminate floors thru out. , Water and trash removal. Community pool and clubhouse. ,no pets and all age community.



IMPORTANT INFO:

Background check $50 per adult, (no prior evictions, convictions or felonies)



looking for a credit score above 600+



1st Months Rent, and Security deposit equal to one month's rent are due at move in.



Income requirement: Must make at least 2.5-3 times the rent.



Property is NOT set up for Section 8 vouchers.