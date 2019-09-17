All apartments in West Lealman
7010 Dalkeith Ave N
7010 Dalkeith Ave N

7010 Dalkeith Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7010 Dalkeith Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c23629a07e ---- Nice Northwest St Petersburg 5 bedroom, 2 bath, office, fireplace, fenced in back yard, inside utility room, french doors to back yard, garage has been converted into a bedroom and or office, still a small area in the front of the garage for yard tools. Large square footage. One month rent, a $1700 security deposit, and a one time $295 Administrative Fee moves you in. Pets welcome and require approval and $25 per month pet rent plus a one time $300 pet fee. Schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom 2 Baths 2 Car Garage Central Heat/Air Four Bedroom Storage Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Dalkeith Ave N have any available units?
7010 Dalkeith Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 7010 Dalkeith Ave N have?
Some of 7010 Dalkeith Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Dalkeith Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Dalkeith Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Dalkeith Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 Dalkeith Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7010 Dalkeith Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Dalkeith Ave N offers parking.
Does 7010 Dalkeith Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7010 Dalkeith Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Dalkeith Ave N have a pool?
No, 7010 Dalkeith Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7010 Dalkeith Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7010 Dalkeith Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Dalkeith Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Dalkeith Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7010 Dalkeith Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7010 Dalkeith Ave N has units with air conditioning.

