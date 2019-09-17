7010 Dalkeith Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c23629a07e ---- Nice Northwest St Petersburg 5 bedroom, 2 bath, office, fireplace, fenced in back yard, inside utility room, french doors to back yard, garage has been converted into a bedroom and or office, still a small area in the front of the garage for yard tools. Large square footage. One month rent, a $1700 security deposit, and a one time $295 Administrative Fee moves you in. Pets welcome and require approval and $25 per month pet rent plus a one time $300 pet fee. Schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom 2 Baths 2 Car Garage Central Heat/Air Four Bedroom Storage Washer/Dryer