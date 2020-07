Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous house 3/2 with garage, front porch and fenced in back yard. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, countertop space and pantry. House was built in 1999 and has open floor plan, formal dining room, high ceiling. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. Location is great close to the beach and downtown 25 min to Tampa.