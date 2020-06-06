All apartments in West Lealman
West Lealman, FL
5530 80TH ST N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

5530 80TH ST N

5530 80th Street North · No Longer Available
West Lealman
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5530 80th Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Five Towns

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
Lovely spacious 1 Bedroom unit has been remodeled and is located in a desired 55+ community in St.Pete This condo is fully furnished with all the amenities of the community included. 6 pools, billiards room, card room, tennis courts, shuffle board, 24/ hour gym,outdoor BBQ and much more. Rent includes cable package with spectrum,gas stove water, sewer, trash. Renter responsible for electric .Available May 1st, 2020 and ready for you to enjoy all Five Towns activities & our local beaches & attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 80TH ST N have any available units?
5530 80TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5530 80TH ST N have?
Some of 5530 80TH ST N's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 80TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
5530 80TH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 80TH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 5530 80TH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 5530 80TH ST N offer parking?
No, 5530 80TH ST N does not offer parking.
Does 5530 80TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 80TH ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 80TH ST N have a pool?
Yes, 5530 80TH ST N has a pool.
Does 5530 80TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 5530 80TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 80TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 80TH ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 80TH ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5530 80TH ST N does not have units with air conditioning.

