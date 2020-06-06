5530 80TH ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill tennis court

Lovely spacious 1 Bedroom unit has been remodeled and is located in a desired 55+ community in St.Pete This condo is fully furnished with all the amenities of the community included. 6 pools, billiards room, card room, tennis courts, shuffle board, 24/ hour gym,outdoor BBQ and much more. Rent includes cable package with spectrum,gas stove water, sewer, trash. Renter responsible for electric .Available May 1st, 2020 and ready for you to enjoy all Five Towns activities & our local beaches & attractions.