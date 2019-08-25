All apartments in West Lealman
5287 81ST STREET N

5287 81st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5287 81st Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
bocce court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Welcome to Paradise Shores. This is a 55 plus community. Large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner condo. Open floor plan. Living/Dining area. Split bedroom plan provides plenty of privacy. Master suite complete with master bath and walk in closet. No pets allowed. Community features recreation center, library, heated pool, shuffleboard court, boccie ball court. Additional storage. Laundry room. Covered 1 car carport. Easy commute to Gulf beaches, downtown St Petersburg, Tampa International Airport. Publix grocery store just across the street. Minutes to additional shopping and the Tyrone Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5287 81ST STREET N have any available units?
5287 81ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5287 81ST STREET N have?
Some of 5287 81ST STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5287 81ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5287 81ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5287 81ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5287 81ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 5287 81ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5287 81ST STREET N offers parking.
Does 5287 81ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5287 81ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5287 81ST STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 5287 81ST STREET N has a pool.
Does 5287 81ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5287 81ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5287 81ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5287 81ST STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5287 81ST STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5287 81ST STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
