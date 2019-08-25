5287 81ST STREET N

Amenities

on-site laundry carport walk in closets pool ceiling fan bocce court

Welcome to Paradise Shores. This is a 55 plus community. Large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner condo. Open floor plan. Living/Dining area. Split bedroom plan provides plenty of privacy. Master suite complete with master bath and walk in closet. No pets allowed. Community features recreation center, library, heated pool, shuffleboard court, boccie ball court. Additional storage. Laundry room. Covered 1 car carport. Easy commute to Gulf beaches, downtown St Petersburg, Tampa International Airport. Publix grocery store just across the street. Minutes to additional shopping and the Tyrone Mall.