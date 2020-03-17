5255 E Park St N

Amenities
Please read all details!!
Nice Updated 3/1 in quiet neighborhood!
*this is a mobile home but on its own land in a regular neighborhood . Not in a park!
-Carport
- Storage Shed
-Fenced yard
-Large screened in porch
-Central AC & Heat
-Updated vinyl flooring / paint throughout
- fresh kitchen & bathroom
- washer and dryer hookups Available for stackable washer & dryer that tenant provides
Standard First $1150 , last $1150 & Security $1000 moves you in!
This won’t last! Super cute!
Pets OK!
Pet fee is $500 for 1 dog , $750 for 2
with an additional $10 per month per rent. Inquire for more details .
If you’d like to make an appointment to view please drive by the property FIRST then set a time to view, then after that application which is $55 and includes all reports needed to approve tenant if applicable. All done online. Ask for link.
NO section 8 ,No prior Evictions & No major debt with utility companies!
Must have verifiable employment & proof of pay!