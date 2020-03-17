All apartments in West Lealman
Last updated March 17 2020

5255 E Park St N

5255 East Park Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5255 East Park Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Pine Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Please read all details!!
Nice Updated 3/1 in quiet neighborhood!
*this is a mobile home but on its own land in a regular neighborhood . Not in a park!
-Carport
- Storage Shed
-Fenced yard
-Large screened in porch
-Central AC & Heat
-Updated vinyl flooring / paint throughout
- fresh kitchen & bathroom
- washer and dryer hookups Available for stackable washer & dryer that tenant provides

Standard First $1150 , last $1150 & Security $1000 moves you in!
This won’t last! Super cute!
Pets OK!
Pet fee is $500 for 1 dog , $750 for 2
with an additional $10 per month per rent. Inquire for more details .

If you’d like to make an appointment to view please drive by the property FIRST then set a time to view, then after that application which is $55 and includes all reports needed to approve tenant if applicable. All done online. Ask for link.

NO section 8 ,No prior Evictions & No major debt with utility companies!
Must have verifiable employment & proof of pay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 E Park St N have any available units?
5255 E Park St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5255 E Park St N have?
Some of 5255 E Park St N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 E Park St N currently offering any rent specials?
5255 E Park St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 E Park St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 E Park St N is pet friendly.
Does 5255 E Park St N offer parking?
Yes, 5255 E Park St N offers parking.
Does 5255 E Park St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5255 E Park St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 E Park St N have a pool?
No, 5255 E Park St N does not have a pool.
Does 5255 E Park St N have accessible units?
No, 5255 E Park St N does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 E Park St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5255 E Park St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5255 E Park St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5255 E Park St N has units with air conditioning.
