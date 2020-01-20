5254 E Park St N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated

**RENT NOW & GET THE REST OF JANUARY FREE!

This will not last long!

Make this cute little home yours today! Walking distance to bus line & shopping on Park St.



2/1 in quiet neighborhood

This is a mobile home NOT in a park. It IS on its OWN land in a regular neighborhood.



-Large dining room

-Roomy rooms

-Large wardrobe closet

- storage shed outside

-Carport & cute brick patio on side

-Updated paint inside & out

-New blinds throughout

-New wood vinyl floors throughout

-New fixtures throughout

-Professionally cleaned & move in ready!



REQUIRED: 1st months rent & Security moves you in.

(This is standard for all the company’s rentals)

Pets are allowed : FEE required



We require a standard application online / which includes background / credit / etc.

***NO prior evictions. NO section 8.

Please drive by prior to making an appointment to view.