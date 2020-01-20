Rent Calculator
Home
/
West Lealman, FL
/
5254 E Park St N
Last updated January 20 2020 at 8:28 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5254 E Park St N
5254 East Park Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5254 East Park Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Pine Bay
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
**RENT NOW & GET THE REST OF JANUARY FREE!
This will not last long!
Make this cute little home yours today! Walking distance to bus line & shopping on Park St.
2/1 in quiet neighborhood
This is a mobile home NOT in a park. It IS on its OWN land in a regular neighborhood.
-Large dining room
-Roomy rooms
-Large wardrobe closet
- storage shed outside
-Carport & cute brick patio on side
-Updated paint inside & out
-New blinds throughout
-New wood vinyl floors throughout
-New fixtures throughout
-Professionally cleaned & move in ready!
REQUIRED: 1st months rent & Security moves you in.
(This is standard for all the company’s rentals)
Pets are allowed : FEE required
We require a standard application online / which includes background / credit / etc.
***NO prior evictions. NO section 8.
Please drive by prior to making an appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5254 E Park St N have any available units?
5254 E Park St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Lealman, FL
.
What amenities does 5254 E Park St N have?
Some of 5254 E Park St N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5254 E Park St N currently offering any rent specials?
5254 E Park St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5254 E Park St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5254 E Park St N is pet friendly.
Does 5254 E Park St N offer parking?
Yes, 5254 E Park St N offers parking.
Does 5254 E Park St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5254 E Park St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5254 E Park St N have a pool?
No, 5254 E Park St N does not have a pool.
Does 5254 E Park St N have accessible units?
No, 5254 E Park St N does not have accessible units.
Does 5254 E Park St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5254 E Park St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5254 E Park St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5254 E Park St N does not have units with air conditioning.
